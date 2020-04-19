Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne STEVENS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEVENS, Jeanne C. passed away on April 13, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, Tom II; children, Terri, Tom III (Heidi), Lori, Patrick (Vickie), and Eileen; and four grandchildren. Born in Chicago, Jeanne was the fifth of seven children of John and Loretta Glynn. She graduated from Mercy High School and Mundelein College of Loyola University. She taught primary school in Chicago. In 1967, she married Tom, and moved to Aurora. On their sixth wedding anniversary, she was raising five children that included Terri, an adopted niece. Among other civic pursuits, she was a president of Aurora Jr. Women's Club. In 1979, the family moved to St. Pete Beach, where she continued teaching elementary school. She then became a real estate agent, was on the board of Azalea Jr. Football program and was part owner of the Welcome Inn restaurant. Jeanne then began a career as coordinator of volunteer services at All Children's Hospital, was advisor for the youth medical explorer group and was a cast member of the play "What's So Good About Feeling Bad", which performed for groups of visiting school children. An active church member, Jeanne was a lecturer and Eucharistic minister at St. John Vianney Catholic Church and, along with Linda Stone, was responsible for bringing the Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP) movement to St. John's. Jeanne was the consummate party giver and hostess. For 46 years, she hosted a gathering of family and friends at Easter time, with 92 people in attendance in 1982. The Stevens family would like to thank the Suncoast Hospice Orange Team of Mary, Lisa, Vanessa, Yolanda, Cheryl, and Patricia for their compassionate care, and a very special thanks to private nurses Trish and Dawn. Internment will be private at Bay Pines National Cemetery with a celebration of life at a later date. Jeanne, hopefully your Irish eyes are smiling as you meet your family members and friends in heaven. God bless.

