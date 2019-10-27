WEIGEL, Jeanne C. (O'Brien) died on Oct. 15, 2019 in Tampa, FL. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond J. and Anne Clark O'Brien; and is survived by her husband, Frederick E. Weigel; her brother, David O'Brien and wife, Louise; her sister, Ann Quinn and her husband, Jack and their children and grandchildren. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she studied at Fontbonne Academy, entered the Sisters of St. Joseph and taught in Brooklyn, Jamaica, NY and Puerto Rico. Jeanne was married in Key West, FL, moved to Tampa and taught at The Academy of the Holy Names. She loved tennis, golf, and poker and also enjoyed life to the fullest. A celebration of her life will be held 1 pm, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Fountainview Clubhouse, 8800 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33635.

