1/
Jeanne WILHELM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILHELM, Jeanne 96, of Tampa, FL passed away August 26, 2020. Jeanne (Horn) Krikorian Wilhelm, was born in Passaic, NJ August 13, 1924. She graduated from Weehawken High School and attended the New York College of Music. Jeanne spent her life singing in numerous choirs and choral societies. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, George Wilhelm and her son, Paul Krikorian. She is survived by three children, Nancy Lowe (Bill), Richard Krikorian (Sue), Louise Krikorian; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held September 22 at Palma Ceia UMC for family members only due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved