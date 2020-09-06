Jeanne WILHELM

WILHELM, Jeanne 96, of Tampa, FL passed away August 26, 2020. Jeanne (Horn) Krikorian Wilhelm, was born in Passaic, NJ August 13, 1924. She graduated from Weehawken High School and attended the New York College of Music. Jeanne spent her life singing in numerous choirs and choral societies. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, George Wilhelm and her son, Paul Krikorian. She is survived by three children, Nancy Lowe (Bill), Richard Krikorian (Sue), Louise Krikorian; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held September 22 at Palma Ceia UMC for family members only due to COVID-19.



