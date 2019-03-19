LEE, Jeannette J.
89, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully March 15, 2019 (three days before her 90th birthday) surrounded by her loving family. Jeannette is survived by her siblings, Helen O'Donnell of New Hampshire and Angelo Conti of New Jersey; daughters, Jeanne (Bill) Cipolla, Patricia (Ralph) Giuggio, Catherine (Richard) Ciardi, and Lisa (Richard) Aiello; her stepchildren, John (Faith) Lee, Maura (Bruce) Treiber, Christopher (Kim) Lee; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Jeannette was preceded in death by her husbands, Salvatore Galluzzo and John H. Lee Jr. Memorial donations may be made to . A viewing will be held 3-5 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 with a Funeral Service 11 am, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, 7950 131st St. N., Seminole. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfuneral.com for full service details and to place a tribute. (727) 391-0121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019