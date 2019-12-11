KIDDER, Jeannette Adrienne 86, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away on October 17, 2019. Jeannette is survived by her partner of 22 years, Josef Rettig; his children, Rosemarie, Trudy, Joseph, Mike, and Mary; her ex-spouse, Tom Kidder and their children, Kurt (Vickie), Guy, Sherry (Bob), and Craig (Micki); grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and the rest of her family and friends. The Burial will be held at the Brooksville Cemetery on December 14 beginning at 10 am. The family is asking for donations to the Multiple sclerosis society, or to the National in her memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 11, 2019