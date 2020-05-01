Jeannette WHITE
WHITE, Jeannette passed away April 16, 2020, at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband, Earl White Jr.; son, Randy White; daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Dennis Bicking; grandson, Kayden Bicking; and brother, Edward Stoeckle, Jr. Jeannette was born and raised in Bucks County, PA and lived in the St. Petersburg area as an adult. She was a long-standing employee of CVS Madeira Beach. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of memorial flowers, donations may be made to the Georgetown University Hospital, Lombardi Cancer Center https://lombardi.georgetown.edu/giving/#. For full obituary go to https://www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Jeannette-White?obId=12748722

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
