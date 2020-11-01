1/
Jeannine SPANBAUER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPANBAUER, Jeannine "Jean" After a courageous fight with cancer, Jean crossed-over October 20, 2020 to be with Our Lord and the Angels and Saints in Heaven. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank, and parents, Julia and Everett Plummer. She is survived by her brother, Nicholas; niece, Lara; nephews, Toby and Nick; and extended families. As members of Nativity Catholic Church, and Our Lady of the Rosary in Dayton, OH, Jean and Frank supported many charities for the poor and needy. They will most be remembered for their generosity to family and unshakable faith in a life everlasting. Due to covid, future services are to be held at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved