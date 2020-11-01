SPANBAUER, Jeannine "Jean" After a courageous fight with cancer, Jean crossed-over October 20, 2020 to be with Our Lord and the Angels and Saints in Heaven. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank, and parents, Julia and Everett Plummer. She is survived by her brother, Nicholas; niece, Lara; nephews, Toby and Nick; and extended families. As members of Nativity Catholic Church, and Our Lady of the Rosary in Dayton, OH, Jean and Frank supported many charities for the poor and needy. They will most be remembered for their generosity to family and unshakable faith in a life everlasting. Due to covid, future services are to be held at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH.



