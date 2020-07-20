Jeffrey Clark

1/1
CLARK, Jeffrey Roger Jeffrey Roger Clark, 50, passed away on June 22, 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lesley Baxendale Clark; and son, Nicholas Clark (14) of Thonotosassa, FL; along with his parents, Roger and Sandra Clark of State College, PA; and his sister, Jennifer and Scott Pickering of Emmaus, PA. Jeff was also dearly loved by Lesley's father, Jim and Annette Baxendale; and close sister-in-laws, Laura "Sissy" Maranto, Donnette Figueroa and Jackie Baxendale all from the Tampa area. There will be a private memorial to celebrate Jeff's short, but meaningful life among those who loved and laughed with him. Since we are unable to have a large crowd gathering, Jeff's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full obituary, visit funeral home website: Sunset Funeral Home www.sunsetmemory.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
8139862402
