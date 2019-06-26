Jeffrey D. "Jeff" KYTE (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL
34285
(941)-488-2291
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Obituary
KYTE, Jeffrey D. "Jeff"

57, died unexpectedly Friday, June 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by daughter, Kandi and parents, Jack and Florence Kyte. He is survived by loving wife, Sonya; three daughters, Krystle (Greg), Keri (Rocky), and Nicky; four grandsons, Jordan, Jacob, Elijah, Eli; two granddaughters, Aleeya and Haylee; brother, L.C. (Cynthia); sisters, Karen (Tom), Judy (Jeff); son-in-law, Jeff Turner; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, 2-4 pm, at Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019
