Jeffrey Darnell GRIFFITH

Service Information
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN
38116
(901)-345-9558
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Nonconnah Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
GRIFFITH, Jeffrey Darnell

It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey Darnell Griffith announces his passing Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 47. He was born August 11, 1971 in West Lafayette, Indiana the son of the late Paul Griffith Sr. and Lillian Saulsberry. Please join us in our celebration of life service as we honor and remember Jeff June 25, 2019 at 11 am at New Nonconnah Missionary Baptist Church. His uncle, Reverend Dr. Clennon Saulsberry Sr. will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send electronic cash donations to the family in care of Paul Griffith Jr. with Cashapp $ptgsmashin or send checks to Paul Griffith Jr. at 8910 Bandera Road #209, San Antonio, Texas 78250.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 24, 2019
