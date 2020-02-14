Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey FEELEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FEELEY, Jeffrey E. Born April 18, 1947, passed away January 31, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida at Morton Plant Hospital from complications associated with surgery. His bride of 48 years, Martha Feeley, preceded him in death on February 1, 2019. Jeff attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he graduated magna cum laude. He began his professional career with Bank of Boston and Data General. Jeff's expertise was multi-faceted, but perhaps best known for tenant representation, where his advanced skill set was considered cutting edge. In 1982, Jeff, Martha and their daughter, Jessica, moved to Clearwater after he accepted a position with Cushman & Wakefield's Tampa office, where he developed a long list of loyal clients. He retired from Cushman & Wakefield in 2003. Recognizing the importance of giving back to the community, Jeff, along with other Tampa professionals, founded Real Estate Lives in 2009, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping unemployed and underemployed professionals find a new position or career. The unexpected loss of his wife, Martha, took its toll on his grieving heart. He died minutes before the one-year anniversary of her death. Theirs was an epic love story. They met at the age of thirteen in Needham, MA. In the tenth grade, Jeff began walking Martha to school, carrying her books and making her smile along the way. Despite attending college in different states, their love continued to grow. Martha and Jeff always said there was nothing they were more proud of than being Jessica's parents. Jeff and Martha leave many broken hearts behind from their legion of relatives, friends and co-workers, but none more than Jessica's. Jeff was buried beside his beloved partner and wife, Martha, in Needham, MA on February 8, 2020.

FEELEY, Jeffrey E. Born April 18, 1947, passed away January 31, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida at Morton Plant Hospital from complications associated with surgery. His bride of 48 years, Martha Feeley, preceded him in death on February 1, 2019. Jeff attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he graduated magna cum laude. He began his professional career with Bank of Boston and Data General. Jeff's expertise was multi-faceted, but perhaps best known for tenant representation, where his advanced skill set was considered cutting edge. In 1982, Jeff, Martha and their daughter, Jessica, moved to Clearwater after he accepted a position with Cushman & Wakefield's Tampa office, where he developed a long list of loyal clients. He retired from Cushman & Wakefield in 2003. Recognizing the importance of giving back to the community, Jeff, along with other Tampa professionals, founded Real Estate Lives in 2009, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping unemployed and underemployed professionals find a new position or career. The unexpected loss of his wife, Martha, took its toll on his grieving heart. He died minutes before the one-year anniversary of her death. Theirs was an epic love story. They met at the age of thirteen in Needham, MA. In the tenth grade, Jeff began walking Martha to school, carrying her books and making her smile along the way. Despite attending college in different states, their love continued to grow. Martha and Jeff always said there was nothing they were more proud of than being Jessica's parents. Jeff and Martha leave many broken hearts behind from their legion of relatives, friends and co-workers, but none more than Jessica's. Jeff was buried beside his beloved partner and wife, Martha, in Needham, MA on February 8, 2020. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020

