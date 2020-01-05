|
FISCHBACH, Jeffrey 54, of Port Richey, passed away December 29, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Ronald and Helene, Jeff used his experience and love of remanufacturing and distributing auto parts to build successful businesses. Jeff mov-ed to Port Richey in 1986. Jeff is survived by his daughters, Monique and Racquel; grandchildren, Ros-alina and Zylah; mother, Helene; sister, Donna Fisch-bach-Weiner; and brother, John. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, from 11 am until 1 pm at Dobies- Congress Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at Beit Olam Cemetery in Trinity. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020