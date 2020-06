Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLBROOKS, Jeffery Thomas "J.T." of Clearwater, FL, died with his partner, Mary Mahoney "Jerzee" on June 1, 2020. They leave behind their sons, Justin, and Anthony, in the care of Jeff's long-time loving friend, Teresa Holbrooks. They will be missed by their family and many friends. There are no services scheduled at this time.



