HOOTEN, Jeffrey A. "Hootie" 59, of Seminole, FL, went home to be with the Lord April 17, 2020. He would always say "My name is Jeff, but all my friends call me Hootie". He was a legend of the fishing community. Loved boating, fishing, stone crabbing, anything to do with the water. His son Tanner was his Pride and Joy and best friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edrie Hooten. Survived by his two sons, Tanner Hooten and Tyler Levesque; his mentor, John Zambido; two brothers, John Goolsby and Fred Hooten III; three sisters, Charlotte Castino, Roberta Lansing, Mollie Szydlowski; former wife, Kimberlie Hooten; three nephews; and seven nieces. A funeral service will be held at Church by the Sea, followed by a Celebration of Life at American Legion Post 273. Due to COVID-19, a date and time to be determined.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020