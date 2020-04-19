Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEW, Jeffrey Mark 58, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at home April 14, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Alan (Judy) Lew of St. Petersburg; two nieces and one nephew. Prede-ceasing him were his parents, Ross and Yvette Robinson Lew; and sister, Carmen Langston. Jeff attended Florida State University and was a proud member of ROTC there. He began his career with the family-owned Lew Brothers Furniture Company, working closely with his father. He was integral in rebranding and launching the Gas Plant Antique Arcade which the Ross Lew family operated for over 20 years until its closing in 2010. He worked as a medical sales rep and yacht broker but spent the majority of his career as a music and band promoter, helping to launch and manage several successful reggae bands including Jamaya. He also managed Pey Dalid, an international Jewish music group, and traveled to Israel and other countries with them, spreading the light of Judaism to others. Jeff will be remembered for his intellect, passion for the Jewish faith, love of music, helping others in need, and affection for his family. He enjoyed talking with people about their lives, experiences and spiritual beliefs. He was laid to rest on April 17 at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Largo, Florida. Visit Jeff's online guestbook at

