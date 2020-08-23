Jeffrey McCullers

McCULLERS, Jeffrey Lee 65, of Lutz, passed away August 9, 2020. He is survived by his son, Vance (Carrie); daughter, Danielle (Justin) Sosebee; five grandchildren; sister, April (Ronnie) Kelley; brother, Taylor (Connie); twin brother, Zachrey (Leisha); sister-in-law, Carol (Lanny) and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Magdalene (Ward); brothers, Lanny, Jan; and sister, Madelon Horner. Dobies Funeral Home/ Hudson
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.