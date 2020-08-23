1/
Jeffrey McCullers
McCULLERS, Jeffrey Lee 65, of Lutz, passed away August 9, 2020. He is survived by his son, Vance (Carrie); daughter, Danielle (Justin) Sosebee; five grandchildren; sister, April (Ronnie) Kelley; brother, Taylor (Connie); twin brother, Zachrey (Leisha); sister-in-law, Carol (Lanny) and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Magdalene (Ward); brothers, Lanny, Jan; and sister, Madelon Horner. Dobies Funeral Home/ Hudson

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 868-4441
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
