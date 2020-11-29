1/1
Jeffrey ROSE
ROSE, Jeffrey A. 60, died November 17, 2020 in Cottonwood, AZ with his partner, Dwain (Duie) Weston at his side. Jeff grew up in Cocoa Beach and loved surfing. He also lived in Madeira Beach many years before moving to Arizona. Jeff lived his life to the fullest and many were fortunate enough to be involved in some of his adventures. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Rose. Remaining is his sister, Patricia, nieces and nephews and long timed friend Russell Meyers. No formal memorial is scheduled. If you wish please donate to your favorite charity. The family is grateful for the helping hand of Catholic Family Services.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
