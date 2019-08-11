Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey SPAIN. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Country Club Lounge 1555 E. Bay Dr. Largo , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SPAIN, Jeffrey Holmes Jeff, "Dad," "Pop-Pop," 63 of Largo, FL was surrounded by his loving family when the angels took him home, July 14, 2019. Born August 26, 1955, he grew up in Illinois where he got to know the Lord Jesus Christ who served as his guide throughout life. He started his own family and owned his own business, Performance Auto Security. He was a great dad, loved raising a glass with his family and friends, cars, learning, teaching, loving, listening and sometimes yelling. He had a passion for anything meaningful, mechanical, explosive and calm. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cindy Lineberry; father, Theodore Holmes Spain; sister, Laurie Margaret Spain; and is survived by his beloved mother, Thelma Cornell Spain; mother of his children, Carole Spain; children, Eric Spain, Kelly Spain Shores; grandchildren; River, Brielle, Ben; sister, Valerie Kaiser; and many other close friends and family. There will be a celebration of life, August 23, starting 5 pm, at Country Club Lounge, 1555 E. Bay Dr., Largo, FL. All friends and family are welcome.

