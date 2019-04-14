MAUSER, Jeffrey Todd
59, of Elgin, Illinois and formerly of Tampa, FL, Bloomington and Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was a loving father of Shauna Mauser and Justin Mauser; beloved son of Dr. August Mauser and Marilyn Bondi; and stepson of Jean Mauser; proud grandfather of Kayla, Mia and Wesley; great-grandfather of Mya; dear brother of Scott Mauser; fond uncle of Zach, Zane, Matt and Bella. He was also the previous husband of Kathy Mauser with sons, Alex and Nicholas. Jeffrey was a proud firefighter in Tampa, FL for 23 years. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He was a member of the DeKalb, IL High School varsity football and basketball teams with many super team mates who will miss him. A memorial gathering was held Friday, April 5, 2019 at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 Washington St., West Chicago, IL. Because of Jeff's great love for his many bulldogs, greyhounds, and cats; donations to the local Humane Society in his name are suggested.
