Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
PHILLIPS, Jeffrey W.

33, of Dunedin, passed away May 8, 2019. Jeff is survived by his parents, Sue and Jim Phillips; sister and brother-in-law, Allison and George Kavulich; nephew, Matthew Kavulich; and grandfather, Bill Neiman; as well as many beloved family members and friends. Jeff was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes, Clearwater Central Catholic High School and the University of North Florida. Jeff was a kind hearted man, often stopping to buy a homeless person a meal. His witty sense of humor kept those who knew him laughing. Please remember him with a smile. Jeff will be truly missed. In memory of Jeff, donations may be made to Pinellas Hope:

https://pinellashope.org/

online-donations/.

Funeral arrangements can be found at:

MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019
