Jeffrey WONG

WONG, Jeffrey 68, passed away June 11, 2020 of prostate cancer. He was born in Glen Cove, Long Island, NY. He earned his BS from SUNY Brockport and a MA from SUNY Stony Brook. Jeff taught at Great Hollow Middle School for 11 years in Smithtown, NY, then changed his career to telecommunications as a software engineer at Verizon Data. Jeff was a loving husband, proud father, super-fun grandfather, devoted son, cherished brother, kind and respected friend on and off the tennis courts. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Virginia; son, Brian; daughter, Laura White (Michael); and his very special granddaughters, Averi, Celeste, and Gwenna. Jeff was so loved in life and will be forever missed. He will return 'home' to Sag Harbor, NY for a family memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store