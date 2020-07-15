1/1
Jeffrey WONG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WONG, Jeffrey 68, passed away June 11, 2020 of prostate cancer. He was born in Glen Cove, Long Island, NY. He earned his BS from SUNY Brockport and a MA from SUNY Stony Brook. Jeff taught at Great Hollow Middle School for 11 years in Smithtown, NY, then changed his career to telecommunications as a software engineer at Verizon Data. Jeff was a loving husband, proud father, super-fun grandfather, devoted son, cherished brother, kind and respected friend on and off the tennis courts. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Virginia; son, Brian; daughter, Laura White (Michael); and his very special granddaughters, Averi, Celeste, and Gwenna. Jeff was so loved in life and will be forever missed. He will return 'home' to Sag Harbor, NY for a family memorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved