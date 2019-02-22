Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Alice (Hutto) McMILLAN. View Sign

McMILLAN, Jennie Alice



(Hutto) passed away Feb. 17, 2019. She was a native of Spurger, TX, living most of her life in Silsbee, TX, and retired in St. Petersburg, FL. Jennie was born Sept. 10, 1930 to Allen and Hallie Hutto, worked as a teacher's aide in Silsbee, and was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, N.C. McMillan. She is survived by three children, James McMillan of Georgetown, TX, Connie Burgess of Silsbee, TX, and Pamela Patranella of St. Petersburg, FL; a brother, Paul Hutto of Buna, TX; five grandchildren, Kara McMillan and Heather Shroyer of Houston, TX, Adam Burgess of Silsbee, TX, and Millie Rojas and Allison Patranella of St. Petersburg, FL; and one great-grandchild, Caitlyn Rojas. Jennie will be interred next to her parents and husband in Turner Branch Cemetery in Spurger, TX.



Beach Memorial Chapel



St. Pete Beach 360-5577

