Jennie CHRISTIAN

CHRISTIAN, Jennie Theresa 96, of St Petersburg was called by her Lord on June 24, 2020. She was born March 28, 1924 in East Brunswick, NJ. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Christian; her son, Michael J. Christian; parents, Michael and Jadwiga Lawnik; sister Sophie Christian; brothers, Michael, Val, Edward, and Karl Lawnik. She is survived by her daughter, Candace Christian Burge; granddaughter, Heather Burge; and many nieces and nephews. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in South River, NJ. In 1952, Jennie and her family moved to St. Petersburg and had been here ever since. Jennie was an avid member of St. Pauls Catholic Church. She enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball. She loved dancing, gardening, shopping, and especially reading. She loved to read so much so that when she was young and growing up on the farm, she would pick apples and hide in the hay loft just to read her books while her siblings finished the daily chores. She will be greatly missed, fly high with the angels. Funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's on July 10 at 10 am.



