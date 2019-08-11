FAVATA, Jennie (Cusmano) 88, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Mary Cusmano. She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Justo (Brian) and Linda Gonzalez (Anthony Jr.); grandchildren, Nicole Idziak (Scott), Danielle Sherwin (Mike), Anthony J. Gonzalez III, and Brian J. Gonzalez (Alyssa); great-grandchildren, Elle, Jake, and Cole. She is also survived by her sister, Lily Ragano (Joe); brother, Alfonso Cusmano (Celia) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins that love her. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Visitation will be held at Blount & Curry Funeral Home 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL August 17, 2019 at 3 pm, with Service to follow at 4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019