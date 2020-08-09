Jennie SALADINO

SALADINO, Jennie (Favata) 84, passed away peacefully August 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank Saladino; daughters, Diane Goosey, Lisa Silvia; son, Guy Saladino; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Angelo and Dora Favata. Jennie was born and raised in West Tampa. She will be remembered by all who loved her as a sweet and gentle soul. Graveside service will be held at 10 am Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. To share thoughts and memories visit the Saladino Reunion on Facebook.



