1/1
Jennie SALADINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALADINO, Jennie (Favata) 84, passed away peacefully August 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank Saladino; daughters, Diane Goosey, Lisa Silvia; son, Guy Saladino; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Angelo and Dora Favata. Jennie was born and raised in West Tampa. She will be remembered by all who loved her as a sweet and gentle soul. Graveside service will be held at 10 am Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. To share thoughts and memories visit the Saladino Reunion on Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved