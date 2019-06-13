Jennie V. NATHAN

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Gospel Church
2512 22nd Ave
Obituary
NATHAN, Jennie V.

92, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned to her heavenly home Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by her family at her bedside. She is survived by her sons, John Nathan Jr., Fredrick Nathan, and Calvin Scott; daughters, Shirley Banks, Delores Davis, Cynthia Atkins, and Antoinette Nathan; 19, grandchildren, and 63 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, with wake 7-8 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 15, 11 am, at Christ Gospel Church 2512 22nd Ave. S.

Lawson Funeral Home 727- 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019
