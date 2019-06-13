NATHAN, Jennie V.
92, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned to her heavenly home Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by her family at her bedside. She is survived by her sons, John Nathan Jr., Fredrick Nathan, and Calvin Scott; daughters, Shirley Banks, Delores Davis, Cynthia Atkins, and Antoinette Nathan; 19, grandchildren, and 63 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, with wake 7-8 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 15, 11 am, at Christ Gospel Church 2512 22nd Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home 727- 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019