Jennie (Leko) Zsampar

ZSAMPAR (LEKO), Jennie Elizabeth age 89, joined her beloved husband, Stephen, in Heaven on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She is survived by her children, Lisa Zsampar Rau and Michael Zsampar, grandchildren, Brianna Holzerland, Kara Holzerland and Nicholas Holzerland and many beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church on Saturday, August 24, at 11 am followed by a reception. Visit the online guestbook at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
