Jennifer BREESE

BREESE, Jennifer Lynn passed away September 23, 2020. She was born in Miami Beach, Florida November 3, 1976. She moved to Tampa in 1979 and then on to Ocala in 2006. She was the life of the party and always happy to see you. She worked for Burger King for 20 years both in Tampa and Ocala. Jennifer fought a long hard battle with ovarian cancer for 19 years. She leaves behind her mom, Sandy Crews; stepdad, Lary Clark; brother, Jeffrey Breese; nephew, LJ "Little Jeff"; niece, Brianna Breese; sister, Jodi Breese (Jimmy); niece, Julianna and nephews, Jimmy Jr. and Jayven Nobles. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 18, at the Calypso Queen Cruise Ship at 1:30 pm in Clearwater, FL.



