GLINSKY, Jennifer Elaine "Jen"



70, of Clearwater, Florida, passed Friday, June 14, 2019.



Jennifer was born September 23, 1948 in Madison, Indiana. She graduated from High School in Madison in 1966. Jen graduated from Indiana State University with a BA in education 1970. Jen was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She received her MA in Speech Pathology from Butler University in 1972.



Jen married Ron Smith in 1970 and gave birth to their daughter, Courtney in 1974, who was her special joy.



She was a Special Education Teacher and Speech Language Pathologist at Countryside High School in Clearwater, Florida for many years until her retirement in 2010.



In 1991, Jen married Patrick Glinsky. Together, they traveled the world including Europe, South America, The Caribbean, New York and the West Coast. They enjoyed many adventures, especially the beaches and boating.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John "Jack" Dew and Ailene Roseberry Pendleton; and her sister, Linda Dew Lane.



Jennifer is survived by her beloved husband, Patrick; daughter, Courtney (Brad) Gradert of Mooresville, Indiana; grandchildren, Madison and Hunter Gradert; also stepdaughter, Stacy Cavill, daughter of Pat Glinsky.



Jen waged a valiant effort battling cancer. She loved her husband, family, friends, and adventures. Jen is now at peace with the Lord.



A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 6 at 11 am at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, 2405 Phillippe Pkwy, Safety Harbor, FL 34695. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:30 pm at Countryside Country Club, 3001 Countryside Blvd. Clearwater, FL. 33761.



