1/1
Jennifer FOWLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOWLER, Jennifer L. 65, of Wheatland, PA and formerly of Tampa, FL and Anchorage, AK, passed away August 31, 2020. She was born in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada February 2, 1955 to Ralph T. and Elizabeth L. (Clark) Johnson. She was a graduate of Robinson High School in Tampa and had worked in retail while residing in Anchorage. She was of the Methodist Faith. She is survived by her daughter, Tara Fowler-Fisher of Anchorage; her mother, Elizabeth L. Johnson of Greenville, PA; five sisters, Jacqueline Moore of Maine, Janine Johnson of Greenville, PA, Jerrie MacMundo and her husband T.R. of Mercer, PA, Julie Bolin of Land O' Lakes, FL, and Janelle Johnson of Greenville, PA; four grandchildren, Lasayha Fisher, Mahaila Fowler-Fisher, Tailei Fowler-Fisher, and Radeyah Fowler-Fisher; and one great-grandchild, ZayVionn Brown-Fisher. She was preceded in death by her father. All Services are private and being held at the conveinence of the family. Online visitors are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.loutzenhiserfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. Greenville, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved