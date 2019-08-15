Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer GUCCIONE. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM St. Paul's Catholic Church 12708 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

GUCCIONE, Jennifer Lynn of Tampa, Florida, was born into eternal life on August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a nine-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 30, 1956 in Sewickley, PA, a daughter of the late William "Yankee" and Mary "Marty" (nee Barrachman) Lucas. Jennifer was a loving mother, yiayia (grandmother), sister, theia (aunt), and a true disciple of Christ, encouraging those she encountered to adopt the Beatitudes and to live by focusing life on love and humility and the teachings of spirituality and compassion. Aside from her parents, Jennifer was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Nicholas and Jenny (nee Anderson) Lucas, and her maternal grandparents, Eugene and Erna Barrachman. She is survived by her twin children, Alex Guccione and Christine Collins and husband, Kevin; a granddaughter, Harper Grace Collins; her sister, Cindy Lolly with husband, Tony all of Tampa, FL, with whom Jennifer resided; three brothers, Nicholas Lucas with wife, Lynn of Seymour, TN, James Lucas of Tampa, FL, William Lucas with wife, Barbara Ann of New Port Richey, FL; as well as nieces Martha Lucas and Lori Ann Lucas; and nephews, Tony Lolly and William "Billy" Lolly, James "Jimmy" Lucas, William "B3" Lucas, Aaron Lucas with wife, Alicia, Kendall Lucas, and Cory Lucas; great-nephew, Mason Lolly of Tampa, FL; one aunt, Tessie Frankos of Pittsburgh, PA; and her godfather, Tom Boudros, Crescent, PA. She also had many cousins whom she loved unconditionally. Service will be held this Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 12708 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618. Lunch will follow at Iavarone's.

GUCCIONE, Jennifer Lynn of Tampa, Florida, was born into eternal life on August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a nine-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 30, 1956 in Sewickley, PA, a daughter of the late William "Yankee" and Mary "Marty" (nee Barrachman) Lucas. Jennifer was a loving mother, yiayia (grandmother), sister, theia (aunt), and a true disciple of Christ, encouraging those she encountered to adopt the Beatitudes and to live by focusing life on love and humility and the teachings of spirituality and compassion. Aside from her parents, Jennifer was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Nicholas and Jenny (nee Anderson) Lucas, and her maternal grandparents, Eugene and Erna Barrachman. She is survived by her twin children, Alex Guccione and Christine Collins and husband, Kevin; a granddaughter, Harper Grace Collins; her sister, Cindy Lolly with husband, Tony all of Tampa, FL, with whom Jennifer resided; three brothers, Nicholas Lucas with wife, Lynn of Seymour, TN, James Lucas of Tampa, FL, William Lucas with wife, Barbara Ann of New Port Richey, FL; as well as nieces Martha Lucas and Lori Ann Lucas; and nephews, Tony Lolly and William "Billy" Lolly, James "Jimmy" Lucas, William "B3" Lucas, Aaron Lucas with wife, Alicia, Kendall Lucas, and Cory Lucas; great-nephew, Mason Lolly of Tampa, FL; one aunt, Tessie Frankos of Pittsburgh, PA; and her godfather, Tom Boudros, Crescent, PA. She also had many cousins whom she loved unconditionally. Service will be held this Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 12708 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618. Lunch will follow at Iavarone's. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close