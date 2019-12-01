MANNING, Jennifer (James) On November 22, 2019 Jennifer (James) Manning of Tampa passed away at 50 following a long battle with breast cancer. A wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, Jen was beloved by all who knew her. She embraced life to its fullest and laughed often. She was a true artist who could create beauty from anything. She loved animals, children, and the beach. Above all, though, she cherished her family and friends. We grieve her loss, but we will treasure her memory and joyful spirit every day. She is survived by a large family, including her husband, Michael Manning; her children, Caitlyn (Manning) Wallace and Smith Manning; her parents, Donald and Jane James, her sister, Martha James; her birth father, David Ruff; brothers, John Radford and Adam Ruff; sister, Sara Ruff Euting; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. A celebration of Jen's life will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood. Visitation begins at 2 pm followed by the service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019