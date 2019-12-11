Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Rendahl. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel 12690 North 56th Street Tampa , FL 33617 (813)-988-9200 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Blount & Curry Funeral Home Terrace Oaks Chapel View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Temple Terrace Presbyterian Church Temple Terrace , FL View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club Graveside service 11:00 AM Florida National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

RENDAHL, Jennifer Hoke McElwee 72, of Temple Terrace, went to meet her Lord in the arms of her husband December 4, 2019. She had been courageously fighting a number of illnesses. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Miriam McElwee; husband, Morris Rendahl; brother, Steve McElwee; sister, Stephanie Alpaugh; eight nieces and nephews; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren. Jennifer grew up in the Central Illinois town of Pana, Illinois. She was a confirmed member of the First Presbyterian Church and attended Lincoln Grade School, Pana Junior and Senior High School. She was a member of rainbow girls, candy stripers, and The National Honor Society. Jennifer graduated from Pana Senior High with the Class of 1965. Jennifer went on to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale, transferred to Cook County of Nursing followed by Briggs and Stratton College where she received her degree. Jennifer also received her brokerage license. She met the love of her life, Morris Rendahl, while working at Willard & Company in Chicago and subsequently moved to Wisconsin. They wed in Las Vegas August 1, 1970. They settled into life in Milwaukee, WI for the next 10 years before relocating to Temple Terrace, FL. She was an entrepreneur of real estate and other investments. Jennifer was an elder, deacon, and choir member at Temple Terrace Presbyterian Church and she was the former president of the Women's Golf Association. She was also a guardian ad leitum, on the Temple Terrace zoning board. Jennifer enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club, an active member of the Ladies of the Crown, and a spirited supporter of USF athletics. Jennifer was also a donor and active member of the Straz Theatre. With a love for the open water, Jennifer enjoyed cruising to tropical islands and enjoying the culture, food, and sights. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Terrace Oaks Chapel from 5-8 pm Friday, December 13, 2019. A Funeral service will be held 1 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Temple Terrace Presbyterian Church in Temple Terrace. Celebration of life reception immediately following funeral at Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club. A graveside service will take place at Florida National Cemetery 11 am December 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Humane Society in Jennifer's memory.

