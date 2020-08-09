1/1
Jennings EDMOND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennings's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDMOND, Jennings "Ed" passed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He joins Bonnie, the love of his life and wife of 57 years. Ed was born in New Boston, Ohio, on February 12, 1935 and moved to Tampa in 1959. Ed was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a proud American. He was a friend to all, and a member of Manhattan Baptist Church. He loved his family, fishing, crossword puzzles, reading the paper, watching football and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to retirement, Ed was a hard worker and owned his own scrap metal business in Tampa, which served as a summer job for his children and grandchildren. He retired at 77 years of age. Ed is survived by his three loving children, Debra (Mike Sr.) Simon, Pamela Karpf, and Vic (Sheri) Edmond. He was Papaw to his grandchildren, Michael Simon Jr. (Johnny), Leanna Karpf, Tori Paule (Kevin), Melissa Karpf, and Jaelee Edmond. Ed was blessed to have a large extended family and friends that loved him dearly, far too many to name. Ed lived his life selflessly and was a blessing to those who were fortunate enough to know him. Papaw was a staple in his grandchildren's lives and had a personal relationship with everyone in his family. It was impossible not to feel the love and care that he shared. On his last day, surrounded by family, Ed maintained his personality and resolve. His primary concern remained those around him. As Ed looks down from heaven, he knows that his presence is still felt by his children and grandchildren as they follow his example in their personal lives. Ed will be missed dearly. Donations may be made to Metropolitan Ministries in Ed's memory. A visitation will be held on August 11, 2020 at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 3329 from 6-7 pm with a funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Burial to follow on August 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Burial
10:30 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33629
813-835-4991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved