Jennings EDMOND

EDMOND, Jennings "Ed" passed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He joins Bonnie, the love of his life and wife of 57 years. Ed was born in New Boston, Ohio, on February 12, 1935 and moved to Tampa in 1959. Ed was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a proud American. He was a friend to all, and a member of Manhattan Baptist Church. He loved his family, fishing, crossword puzzles, reading the paper, watching football and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to retirement, Ed was a hard worker and owned his own scrap metal business in Tampa, which served as a summer job for his children and grandchildren. He retired at 77 years of age. Ed is survived by his three loving children, Debra (Mike Sr.) Simon, Pamela Karpf, and Vic (Sheri) Edmond. He was Papaw to his grandchildren, Michael Simon Jr. (Johnny), Leanna Karpf, Tori Paule (Kevin), Melissa Karpf, and Jaelee Edmond. Ed was blessed to have a large extended family and friends that loved him dearly, far too many to name. Ed lived his life selflessly and was a blessing to those who were fortunate enough to know him. Papaw was a staple in his grandchildren's lives and had a personal relationship with everyone in his family. It was impossible not to feel the love and care that he shared. On his last day, surrounded by family, Ed maintained his personality and resolve. His primary concern remained those around him. As Ed looks down from heaven, he knows that his presence is still felt by his children and grandchildren as they follow his example in their personal lives. Ed will be missed dearly. Donations may be made to Metropolitan Ministries in Ed's memory. A visitation will be held on August 11, 2020 at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 3329 from 6-7 pm with a funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Burial to follow on August 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store