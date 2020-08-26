Jeraldine STANLEY

STANLEY, Jeraldine Louise (Cummings) "Jerri" was born November 16, 1947 to Harry and Marge Cummings in Seattle, Washington. She grew up as a self-proclaimed 'Navy brat,' and loved to recall times she lived in Washington and Hawaii. She was affectionately known as "Jinx" by 10 brothers and sisters, lots of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her family eventually settled in Brandon, Florida, where she spent most of the remainder of her life. In 1971, her life changed forever when she met the love of her life, David Stanley. They were engaged after two weeks and married six weeks after they met. They were lucky enough to spend 49 wonderful years together, which were filled with love, laughter, friendship, and family. Their love gave them two children, Angie Oujiri (Jason) and David Stanley II (Andrea), who knew from their first breath the concept of unconditional love. Jerri stayed home to raise them and helped support David in his business. In 1999, she became a grandmother for the first time, a role she always dreamed of. She was blessed with a total of eight grandchildren, Katie, Raegyn, Lindy, Matthew, Amber, Luke, Aubrey, and Xavier. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Cummings; and nephew, Charlie Cummings. On August 22, 2020, Jerri drew her last breath surrounded by her best friend and greatest love, David; her two children; and four of her grandchildren. A celebration of her life and love was held August 24, at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon, FL, followed immediately by a gathering at her home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of your choice
.