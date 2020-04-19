HESTER, Jeremy Morgan 32, passed away March 30, 2020. His life was too short but, it was filled with love and laughter. He reminded us of a grumpy old man trapped in a young man's body. He loved bad jokes, video games, IPA beer and BBQ. He loved his crazy family. He dreamed of traveling more, was a die hard Bucs and Lightning fan and the best big brother ever. He made everyone feel welcome. He brought light and laughter everywhere he went. Witty, sarcastic, fun, kind, big hearted. The best. He is survived by his fur baby, Stubbs; his parents, Marie and Shawn Keeney; his lil' bro, Braden; his family including his other brother, Jeffrey Martin; his person, Jes Dwyer, and his many friends, including the Titans of War. The grief of losing someone stays with us, reminding us how short our time is here, to say I love you more and to spread love instead of hate.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020