BROOKS, Jermaine D. 40, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned August 27, 2020. He is survived by his mother Janice Paschal; son, Jermaine Brooks Jr., daughter, Jameriah Brooks; brothers, Arkeia Clayton Sr. (wife Sabrina), Rafael Paschal, and Leon Brooks, a host of loving family and friends. Funeral service Saturday, September 5, 11 am with visitation 9 am until service time at Reach the Unreached Church 1315 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



