Jermaine D. Tindell
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jermaine D. MMORTAL' "aka E" Tindell.
"aka E'MMORTAL"
HAPPY FIRST YEAR ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN JERMAINE!
You are a blessed gift we received from God, and now you are a blessed gift that returned back to God. While
your heavenly father, relatives and friends welcomed you to your eternal heavenly home, I'm missing
you from being down here at your earthly home. Love, your mother,
Alverdean Robinson-Tindell
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2019