Jermaine D. Tindell "aka E'MMORTAL" Happy Second Year Anniversary In Heaven Jermaine! You are the bright shining light and a special blessing that was sent to us from our heavenly father, Jehovah. Now that you have returned back to your heavenly home. You are missed down here. You gave and did so much for your community, and others as a youth and throughout your adulthood. Even today the world enjoys your talent through your uplifting and inspiring songs and music. It will be the greatest Family Reunion of all times when we all join you, and celebrate throughout eternity. Love your mother, Alverdean Robinson Tindell, Family and Friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020