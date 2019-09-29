TANIS, Jerold James 89, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, passed away on September 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He moved to Florida in 1972 from Grand Rapids Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, E. Yvonne Tanis; two daughters, Bea and husband, Bob Verburg and Penny Tanis; two sons, Jerold Tanis and Kirk and wife, Debbie Tanis; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Tanis and Bill Tanis; and many nieces and nephews. Plans for his Memorial Services are pending and they will be held in Ada Michigan. In lieu of flowers, a tribute can be sent for Alzheimer's research (curealz.org or ) in Jerold J. Tanis' name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019