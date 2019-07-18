JACKSON, Jerome E .Jr
of Clearwater, transitioned July 15, 2019. Lifelong resident and graduate of Pinellas High School, he was a CNA at a local nursing center. Jerome was a member of New Zion MB Church. Cherished memories left with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and other relatives. Funeral services, Saturday, July 20, 11 am, with a visitation on Friday, 6-8 pm, both services at New Zion MBC, Clearwater.
Smith-Young FH & CS
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019