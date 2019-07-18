Jerome E. Jackson

Service Information
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL
33756
(727)-442-2388
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Zion MBC
Clearwater, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
New Zion MBC
Clearwater, FL
Obituary
JACKSON, Jerome E .Jr

of Clearwater, transitioned July 15, 2019. Lifelong resident and graduate of Pinellas High School, he was a CNA at a local nursing center. Jerome was a member of New Zion MB Church. Cherished memories left with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and other relatives. Funeral services, Saturday, July 20, 11 am, with a visitation on Friday, 6-8 pm, both services at New Zion MBC, Clearwater.

Smith-Young FH & CS
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019
