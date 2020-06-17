Jerome NEMETZ

NEMETZ, Jerome better known as "Jerry" or "Admiral", 87, peacefully passed away May 24, 2020. Jerry is predeceased by his parents, Mathew and Eleanor; his brother, Allan; and his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Connie. He is survived by his son, Mark Nemetz; daughter, Christina "Chrisi" Laxer and her husband, David; with granddaughters, Ellie, Aimee and Bebe. A Manitowoc, WI native, he enlisted proudly in the US Army during the Korean War and after serving his country he moved to Miami Beach. Working at the Fontainebleau Hotel during the famous era, it was there he met Connie, the love of his life. With a twinkle in his eye they had a storybook marriage. As a devoted husband, loving father, and endearing friend he retired and relocated to Rolling Hills in Davie, FL. A strong and charismatic man, at 65 he fought and won multiple battles of cancer to live an additional 22 years. He happily called Tampa home for the past seven. He shall be remembered for his love of family, love of sports, love of travel (especially to the Panama Canal and Honor Flight to Washington, DC), a 5 pm martini and of course his precious puppy, Tiny. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, 10 am, at Christ the King Catholic Church with pre-set social distancing. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, WI with Military Honors Friday, June 19, 2020, 12 noon. In his memory, tax deductible contributions can be directed to Honor Flight of West Central Florida either by mail to PO Box 55661, St. Petersburg, FL 33732 or online at www.honorflightwcf.org. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.