Jerome O'CONNELL
O'CONNELL, Capt. Jerome A. USN (Ret.) passed away on November 7, 2020 in Sun City Center, FL. A native of Montague, MA, he was born on November 10, 1932, the son of John and Marjorie (Porter) O'Connell. He graduated high school in 1950, then enlisted in the navy where he earned a fleet appointment to the Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. Upon graduation from the Naval Academy in 1956, he began thirty years of commissioned service. He advanced through department head and executive officer assignments to become a commanding officer. Career highlights included assistant professors in the Navy ROTC program at Columbia and history at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, naval advisor to the Vietnamese Navy in Vietnam, White House Social Aide, and commanding officer of the USS Bristol County (LST1198). Retiring to Florida in 1986, he combined ambitious travel with civic/volunteer work in church and charitable organizations. He was a life member of the Naval Academy Alumni Association, VFW, and the American Legion. He was a communicant of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, FL. He is survived by his best friend of more than 40 years, his wife Mary Lou, of Riverview, FL, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:30 am Friday, November 20, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Riverview, FL with burial in the O'Connell family plot in St. Mary's cemetery, Turners Falls, MA.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
