GUY, Jerome Pennington
"Jerry" born May 24, 1934 in Davenport, AL, passed away at age 84, April 3, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Jerry was married to the late Donna Guy. He is survived by one son; three daughters; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. The memorial service is Saturday, May 25, 10:30-11:30 am, at Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church, 107 16th Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL. Following, a Celebration of Life will be held 11:30 am-1:30 pm, at Suntan Art Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL. Donations may be made to Jerry Guy's Memorial Fund on gofundme.com for charitable deeds.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019