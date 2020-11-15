1/2
Jerome ROBBINS
1934 - 2020
ROBBINS, Jerome Gale "Jerry" 86, passed away November 12, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Jerry was born in Tampa to Bruce and Marie Robbins on July 13, 1934. He is preceded in death by three siblings, Bruce Robbins, Joseph Robbins, and Martha Hall. He is survived by his brother R. James Robbins. Jerry is survived by his wife and the love of his life for 65-years, Gay Nicholson Robbins. He is also survived by his son, Jerome G. Robbins, II "Jay" (Alice), his daughter, Kellee Kudzinski (Eric); his grandchildren, Jerome G. Robbins, III "Jack" (Katherine), Margaret Ann Robbins, Corinne Kudzinski and Ella Kudzinski; and great-granddaughter, Lily Robbins. Jerry graduated from Tampa Jesuit High School as salutatorian and University of Florida with a degree in Business Administration and Art. After college he spent three years in the United States Air Force stationed in Laredo, Texas, where he was a member of the Wing Staff as Base Public Relation Officer. He returned to Tampa and joined the family firm of Robbins Manufacturing Company where he was Executive Vice-President. After his retirement, he was a realtor with Keller Williams Real Estate. He was involved in numerous community activities, a Director and President of the Tampa Jesuit High School Foundation, member of the Hillsborough County Museum Commission, a Director of St. Joseph Development Council, President of the Greater Tampa Swimming Association, Director of the Rotary Club of Tampa, a Paul Harris Fellow, and Director of the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. In his professional activities, he was a member of the Florida Forestry Association, a Director of the Frigidaire National Builder-Supplier Council, and National President of the Quality Wood Preservers of America. He was active in Tampa's social life, as a member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, the University Club, The Center Club, and Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was an supportive member of Christ the King Church serving as chairman of the parish school board and two-term President of the Christ the King Parish Council. Jerry was an avid golfer, a strong supporter of both Gator football and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was an accomplished artist. Jerry enjoyed painting, making greeting cards, and creating specialty neckties for his friends and family. As a cartoonist, his works appear in various publications including the St. Petersburg Times. Jerry was known affectionately by his family as "Honey." His wisdom, wit, imagination, and inspiration will be missed by all. We loved him very much. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18 between 5-7 pm at Blount and Curry, 605 S. Macdill Av., Tampa. Funeral Service will be held on November 19 at 10 am at Christ the King Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa. A private interment will follow the mass. A reception celebrating Jerry's life will be postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gift of Adoption, PO Box 567, Techny, IL 60082, giftofadoption.org. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
NOV
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
Memories & Condolences

