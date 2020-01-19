Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Rothmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Rothmeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Rothmeyer Obituary
ROTHMEYER, Jerome USAF "Jerry" passed away on Wednesday, January, 15, 2020. Jerry will be forever remembered by his sister, Maggie Cremer (Chuck); nieces, Debra Nangle, Diane Rothmeyer, Juli Lindsey, Jacki Grad; and nephew, Craig Rothmeyer; brother-in-law, Richard Kummer (Connie); and close friend, John Henkel, as well as, his golfing buddies at Belleair Country Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Clarence and Felicia Rothmeyer; brother, Carol Rothmeyer (Sandy); and nephew, Lane Kummer. A memorial mass will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 22 at 11 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1507 Trotter Rd., Largo, FL 33770. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now