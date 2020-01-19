|
ROTHMEYER, Jerome USAF "Jerry" passed away on Wednesday, January, 15, 2020. Jerry will be forever remembered by his sister, Maggie Cremer (Chuck); nieces, Debra Nangle, Diane Rothmeyer, Juli Lindsey, Jacki Grad; and nephew, Craig Rothmeyer; brother-in-law, Richard Kummer (Connie); and close friend, John Henkel, as well as, his golfing buddies at Belleair Country Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Clarence and Felicia Rothmeyer; brother, Carol Rothmeyer (Sandy); and nephew, Lane Kummer. A memorial mass will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 22 at 11 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1507 Trotter Rd., Largo, FL 33770. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020