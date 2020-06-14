Jerome SAVITSKY

SAVITSKY, Jerome J. Jr. passed away May 28, 2020 at age 62 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Jerry was born in Plainfield, NJ and moved to Clearwater, FL in 1973. He graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science and received his Doctoral and Master's degrees in Economics from Virginia Tech. He was a professor of Economics and Business at Cornell College, Mount Vernon, IA from 1989 until his passing. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Ash, Maureen Savitsky and Patty Savitsky; nephews, Joseph (Shawna) Ash and Michael (Dianne) Ash; and many cousins. His favorite pastimes included stock car racing, music, debating, and his students. A Memorial Event will be planned by Cornell College, Mount Vernon, IA for a future date. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in Jerry's name.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.