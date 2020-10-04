Jerome SERAFIN

SERAFIN, Jerome Joseph "Jerry" 87, of Brandon, Florida, loving father and grandfather passed away September 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, June 22, 1933. He lived in Milwaukee, WI before moving to Brandon, FL in 1972. He is survived by his three sons, Michael, Robert (Susan) and Brian (Heather); his daughter, Barbara Burke; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann; his son, Jerome Maynard (Judy); his daughter, Marcella "Marcy" Green (John); and his parents, William and Helen Serafin.



