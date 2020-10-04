1/2
Jerome SERAFIN
SERAFIN, Jerome Joseph "Jerry" 87, of Brandon, Florida, loving father and grandfather passed away September 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, June 22, 1933. He lived in Milwaukee, WI before moving to Brandon, FL in 1972. He is survived by his three sons, Michael, Robert (Susan) and Brian (Heather); his daughter, Barbara Burke; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann; his son, Jerome Maynard (Judy); his daughter, Marcella "Marcy" Green (John); and his parents, William and Helen Serafin.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
