Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome SPENCER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPENCER, Jerome William was born on March 12, 1931 and left us on Feb. 7, 2020. He joined the Air Force and while training in Florida, he met the love of his life, Leatrice Douglass. The couple raised four daughters and traveled the world. While Jerome pursued his work with the military, he was a technician for the U-2 spy plane. He worked on one of the first computers while in Japan. He tuned Atomic clocks around the world. After 20 years he retired in St. Petersburg and worked with GTE laying the ground wires for telephones and installing the 911 systems through out Pinellas County for another 20 years. He loved singing a cappella, tending his plants, tinkering in the garage, and spending time with his family. Singer to Top Secret, but best of all our Dad.

SPENCER, Jerome William was born on March 12, 1931 and left us on Feb. 7, 2020. He joined the Air Force and while training in Florida, he met the love of his life, Leatrice Douglass. The couple raised four daughters and traveled the world. While Jerome pursued his work with the military, he was a technician for the U-2 spy plane. He worked on one of the first computers while in Japan. He tuned Atomic clocks around the world. After 20 years he retired in St. Petersburg and worked with GTE laying the ground wires for telephones and installing the 911 systems through out Pinellas County for another 20 years. He loved singing a cappella, tending his plants, tinkering in the garage, and spending time with his family. Singer to Top Secret, but best of all our Dad. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close