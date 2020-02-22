SPENCER, Jerome William was born on March 12, 1931 and left us on Feb. 7, 2020. He joined the Air Force and while training in Florida, he met the love of his life, Leatrice Douglass. The couple raised four daughters and traveled the world. While Jerome pursued his work with the military, he was a technician for the U-2 spy plane. He worked on one of the first computers while in Japan. He tuned Atomic clocks around the world. After 20 years he retired in St. Petersburg and worked with GTE laying the ground wires for telephones and installing the 911 systems through out Pinellas County for another 20 years. He loved singing a cappella, tending his plants, tinkering in the garage, and spending time with his family. Singer to Top Secret, but best of all our Dad.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020