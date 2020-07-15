Jerome THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Jerome passed away July 6, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mrs. Kay Hopkins Thompson who was at his side at the time of transition. He is also survived by six children, Amani Walker, Veatryce Brown, Kimberli Meadows, Kevin, Jomo, and Omari Thompson; also, an adopted sister, Margaret (James) Love; brother, Louie (Ida) McRae and a host of other relatives and loving friends. Public visitation is Thursday July 16, from 3-7 pm and Funeral Services 10 am Friday July 17, all at Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501-25th Way So (727) 317-0035. Due to the corona virus both events will practice social distancing, and a mask is required to enter the facility. Seating will be limited on Friday to a family listing so friends are urged to view the services online at: www.facebook.com/sanchezmortuary/
. Courtesy of Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary. Services entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home, 713-N.E. 5th Terrace Crystal River, FL. (352)563-1394